Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,483,201 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

