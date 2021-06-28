Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Shares of MFCSF stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99.

MFCSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

