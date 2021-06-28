MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDMP traded up 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.11. 639,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

