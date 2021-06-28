Mcp Master Income Trust Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Mcp Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

