Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.90

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 30973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MZDAY. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

