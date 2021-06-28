Maxim Group Boosts SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Price Target to $21.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SLS opened at $13.02 on Friday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

