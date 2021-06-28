Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Ann Cairns Sells 3,200 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

MA traded down $11.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.