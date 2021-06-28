Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,741 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

