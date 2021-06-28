Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 128,373 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

UNIT opened at $10.66 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.