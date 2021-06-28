Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,482 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $58.54 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

