Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.30 Million in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 134,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,250,000 after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alkermes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

