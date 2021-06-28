Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 13,662 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $24,454.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,232,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,106.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

MBII stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 294,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,411. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.