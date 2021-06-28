Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.14 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

