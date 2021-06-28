Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.14 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.