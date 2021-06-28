Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $900.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 899.90 ($11.76), with a volume of 10834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 792.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £700.29 million and a P/E ratio of -289.03.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.