MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $467.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

