MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $467.96 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.34.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

