Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.