Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.