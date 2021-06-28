Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MJDLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

