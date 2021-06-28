Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Financial Review

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Magnite alerts:

This table compares Magnite and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59% SVMK -24.89% -28.80% -11.18%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnite and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78 SVMK 0 2 4 0 2.67

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Given SVMK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Magnite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and SVMK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 21.22 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -365.00 SVMK $375.61 million 8.36 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -33.15

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SVMK. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVMK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats SVMK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.