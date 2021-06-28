Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,525 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

