Luc Martin Purchases 5,000 Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Luc Martin bought 5,000 shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,500.

Luc Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Luc Martin acquired 5,000 shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00.

Shares of BTB.UN opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.97 million and a P/E ratio of 23.79. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.