LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 6,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

