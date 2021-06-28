LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

