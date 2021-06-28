LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $488.95 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.40.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

