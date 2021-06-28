LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $138.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

