LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $90.32 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

