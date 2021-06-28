LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $56,729,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 113.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,314,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $132.06 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

