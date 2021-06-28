Lookers (LON:LOOK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

LOOK stock opened at GBX 69.87 ($0.91) on Monday. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 74.45 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.69.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

