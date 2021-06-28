LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Downgraded to Hold at Panmure Gordon

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.