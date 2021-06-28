LockTrip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,271.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $10.98 or 0.00032061 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $164.13 million and approximately $138,271.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010351 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.