Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

