Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 511.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 186.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

