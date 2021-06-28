Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.34

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1201310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.