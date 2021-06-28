LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG opened at $204.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.75.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

