Lexington Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 204.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

