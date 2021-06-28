Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Leidos posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,873,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after acquiring an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.11. 447,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,258. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

