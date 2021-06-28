Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LGRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of Legrand stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. 29,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,047. Legrand has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.