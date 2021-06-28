Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LGRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. 29,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,047. Legrand has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.