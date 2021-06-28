Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 63,839 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,577,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,839 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 2.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $84,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -233.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

