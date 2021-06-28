Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $50.68 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $50,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $131.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

