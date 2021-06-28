Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $144.02 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,833 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 4.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Prologis worth $144,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

