Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.52 on Monday, reaching $646.96. 963,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $625.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.