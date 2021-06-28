L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 269,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

