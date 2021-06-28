Klimatas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,189.91 and approximately $9.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

