Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €92.98 ($109.39) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.64.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.