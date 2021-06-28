Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) vs. ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Head to Head Review

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProSight Global and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.19 Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.63 $970,000.00 ($0.03) -256.67

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Kingstone Companies 4.36% -2.86% -0.82%

Summary

ProSight Global beats Kingstone Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

