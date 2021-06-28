Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €83.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.07 ($103.61).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €77.77 ($91.49) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.07.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

