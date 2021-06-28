Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 401,749 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401,749 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of SLB opened at $33.35 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.