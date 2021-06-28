Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $671.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.08. The firm has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a PE ratio of 671.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

