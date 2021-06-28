Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.05 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 78.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.84 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

